In 2026 Honda Grazia or YObykes Yo Edge DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Edge DX Price starts at Rs. 62,000 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. YObykes offers the Yo Edge DX in 1 colour. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Yo Edge DX has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Grazia vs Yo Edge DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Yo edge dx
|Brand
|Honda
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 62,000
|Range
|-
|70-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.8 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours