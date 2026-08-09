In 2026 Honda Grazia or YObykes Yo Drift DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Drift DX Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. YObykes offers the Yo Drift DX in 5 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Yo Drift DX has a range of up to 85 km/charge.
Grazia vs Yo Drift DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Yo drift dx
|Brand
|Honda
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|-
|85 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours