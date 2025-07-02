In 2026 Honda Grazia or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Grazia vs RayZR 125 Comparison