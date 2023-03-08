In 2026 Honda Grazia or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Grazia vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|Honda
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 77,200
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|8.25 PS PS
|8.2 PS PS