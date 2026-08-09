In 2026 Honda Grazia or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the White Carbon Motors O3 Price starts at Rs. 55,900 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. White Carbon Motors offers the O3 in 4 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. O3 has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
Grazia vs O3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|O3
|Brand
|Honda
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 55,900
|Range
|-
|60 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-