|Max Power
|8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm
|-
|Stroke
|63.1 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|-
|Compression Ratio
|10:1
|-
|Displacement
|124 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Automatic (V-matic)
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|Engine Type
|Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Push Button Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Gear Box
|CVT
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|50 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹87,979
|₹60,847
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹75,859
|₹55,900
|RTO
|₹6,068
|₹3,354
|Insurance
|₹6,052
|₹1,593
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,891
|₹1,307