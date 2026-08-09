In 2026 Honda Grazia or Warivo Motors Queen SX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Queen SX Price starts at Rs. 75,300 (last recorded price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Queen SX has a range of up to 55-80 km/charge.
Grazia vs Queen SX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Queen sx
|Brand
|Honda
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 75,300
|Range
|-
|55-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.