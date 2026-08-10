In 2026 Honda Grazia or Warivo Motors Queen choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Queen Price starts at Rs. 46,800 (last recorded price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Queen has a range of up to 95-100 km/charge.
Grazia vs Queen Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Queen
|Brand
|Honda
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 46,800
|Range
|-
|95-100 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.