In 2026 Honda Grazia or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Nexa has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge.
Grazia vs Nexa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Nexa
|Brand
|Honda
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 58,300
|Range
|-
|70-100 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hours