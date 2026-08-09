In 2026 Honda Grazia or Warivo Motors Enduro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Enduro Price starts at Rs. 53,800 (last recorded price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Enduro has a range of up to 65-75 km/charge.
Grazia vs Enduro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Enduro
|Brand
|Honda
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 53,800
|Range
|-
|65-75 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.