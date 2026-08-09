In 2026 Honda Grazia or Viertric Eagle choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Viertric Eagle Price starts at Rs. 70,095 (last recorded price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Eagle has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Grazia vs Eagle Comparison