In 2026 Honda Grazia or Velev Motors VIO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Velev Motors VIO Price starts at Rs. 52,000 (last recorded price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Velev Motors offers the VIO in 2 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. VIO has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Grazia vs VIO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Vio
|Brand
|Honda
|Velev Motors
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 52,000
|Range
|-
|60-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-