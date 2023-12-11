Saved Articles

Honda Grazia vs Velev Motors VIO

In 2023 Honda Grazia or Velev Motors VIO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Grazia
Honda Grazia
Drum
₹60,539*
*Ex-showroom price
VIO
Velev Motors VIO
STD
₹52,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm-
Stroke
63.1 mm-
Max Torque
10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
10:1-
Displacement
124 cc-
Clutch
Automatic (V-matic)-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
50 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,97952,000
Ex-Showroom Price
75,85952,000
RTO
6,0680
Insurance
6,0520
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8911,117

    Latest News

    Punjab witnessed more deaths than injuries in more than 6,000 road accidents that took place in 2022,
    Punjab saw more people killed in road accidents than those injured last year: NCRB data
    11 Dec 2023
    Noida Traffic Police personnel seen using speed guns to detect traffic violations. In November, the police issued more than 2.50 lakh challans to vehicle owners found flouting traffic rules. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)
    Noida Police issued challans to 349 vehicles for traffic violations every hour in November
    1 Dec 2023
    Screengrab from the video of a Mahindra Thar SUV being driven on Chandra river in Sissu, Himachal Pradesh. The state police has issued challan against the SUV owner for violating traffic rules after the video went viral.
    Mahindra Thar driven on river in Sissu, viral video leads to challan for traffic violation
    26 Dec 2023
    Bengaluru Traffic Police has started a unique drive to stop techies in the city from violating traffic rule in the city.
    Bengaluru Police asks techies to follow traffic rule, warns employers will be notified in case of traffic violations
    18 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The new Tata Safari SUV has been updated in terms of design, features and technology to make it more attractive to wide band of customers.
    2023 Tata Safari review: Old wine in new bottle?
    15 Oct 2023
    Tata Motors will launch the updated 2023 Harrier SUV in India on October 17. The Harrier facelift comes with major changes in terms of design, technology and features.
    Tata Harrier facelift SUV: Big on tech and features, but no petrol yet
    14 Oct 2023
    Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
    Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
    21 Dec 2023
    Tata Motors has launched the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari SUVs with new design language, loaded with multiple features, technology and enhanced safety.
    Harrier or Safari? Tata's design head explains new design philosophy
    18 Oct 2023
    View all
     