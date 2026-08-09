In 2026 Honda Grazia or Ujaas Energy eSpa LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eSpa LA Price starts at Rs. 42,924 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eSpa LA in 2 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. eSpa LA has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
Grazia vs eSpa LA Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Espa la
|Brand
|Honda
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 42,924
|Range
|-
|60 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.56 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-7 Hours