Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesGrazia vs Ujaas eGo T3

Honda Grazia vs Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3

In 2023 Honda Grazia or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Grazia
Honda Grazia
Drum
₹60,539*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ujaas eGo T3
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3
eGo T3 LA 72V
₹56,880*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm-
Stroke
63.1 mm-
Max Torque
10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
10:1-
Displacement
124 cc-
Clutch
Automatic (V-matic)-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
50 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,97959,724
Ex-Showroom Price
75,85959,724
RTO
6,0680
Insurance
6,0520
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8911,283

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    New Honda Grazia sports edition
    Honda Grazia reaches this sales milestone in Eastern parts of India
    1 Feb 2022
    L – R in the image - Sir Ralf Speth, Mr. Sudarshan Venu, Mr. Daniel Meyer and Ms. Marie So.
    TVS Motor to foray into e-bike space, buys majority stake in EGO Movement
    17 Sept 2021
    Apart from the Grazia 125 and Activa 125, Honda will also update Dio.
    Honda to add H-Smart features to Activa 125, Grazia 125 and Dio scooters by June
    24 Jan 2023
    The special edition of Honda Grazia scooter comes with a host of cosmetic updates over standard model.
    Honda launches Grazia 125 Repsol Honda Team Edition, oozes sporty appeal
    15 Nov 2021
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Ather Energy has launched its most affordable electric scooter 450S at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>lakh (ex-showroom). A scaled-down version of the Ather 450X, the 450S comes minus some of the features and toned-down performance.
    Ather 450S review: Worthy of its price tag?
    11 Aug 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
    View all
     