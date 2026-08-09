In 2026 Honda Grazia or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Grazia vs eGo Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Ego li
|Brand
|Honda
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 53,880
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours