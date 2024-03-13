In 2026 Honda Grazia or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Grazia vs XL100 Comparison