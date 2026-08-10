In 2026 Honda Grazia or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
Grazia vs Victor Comparison