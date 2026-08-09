In 2026 Honda Grazia or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Grazia vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Star city plus
|Brand
|Honda
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 72,200
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|83.09 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|8.25 PS PS
|8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS