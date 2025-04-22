In 2026 Honda Grazia or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Grazia vs Sport Comparison