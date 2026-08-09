In 2026 Honda Grazia or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Grazia vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Honda
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 65,514
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|87.8 cc
|Power
|8.25 PS PS
|5.4 PS PS