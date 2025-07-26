In 2026 Honda Grazia or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Grazia vs NTORQ 125 Comparison