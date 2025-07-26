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Honda Grazia vs TVS NTORQ 125

In 2026 Honda Grazia or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Grazia vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Grazia Ntorq 125
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 60,539₹ 82,500
Mileage50.0 kmpl47 to 50 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc124.8 cc
Power8.25 PS PS9.5-10.2 PS PS

Filters
Grazia
Honda Grazia
Drum
₹60,539*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Disc
₹82,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Grazia Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L5.8 L
Ground Clearance
171 mm155 mm
Length
1829 mm1861 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg111 kg
Height
1167 mm1164 mm
Width
707 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10Front :-100/80-12,Rear :- 110/80-12
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm9.5 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
10:1-
Displacement
124 cc124.8 cc
Clutch
Automatic (V-matic)Automatic Centrifugal Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
50 mm53.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Under bone-
Rear Suspension
3 Step Adjustable, Spring Loaded Hydraulic TypeCoil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Suspension with Hydraulic Dampers
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Seat Opening Switch
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Real Time Mileage Indicator
Yes-
External Fuel Filling
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Seat Length ( 708 mm ),eSP Technology, Glove Box-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Distance to Empty Indicator
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,97997,834
Ex-Showroom Price
75,85982,500
RTO
6,0689,153
Insurance
6,0526,181
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8912,102

NTORQ 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

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