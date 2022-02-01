In 2026 Honda Grazia or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Grazia vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|Honda
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 78,100
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|57.27 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|8.25 PS PS
|8.15 PS PS