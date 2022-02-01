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HomeCompare BikesGrazia vs Jupiter [2013-2024]

Honda Grazia vs TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]

In 2026 Honda Grazia or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Grazia vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Grazia Jupiter [2013-2024]
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 60,539₹ 73,340
Mileage50.0 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc109.7 cc
Power8.25 PS PS7.88 PS PS

Filters
Grazia
Honda Grazia
Drum
₹60,539*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Jupiter [2013-2024]
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Grazia Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L6 L
Ground Clearance
171 mm150 mm
Length
1829 mm1834 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1275 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg107 kg
Height
1167 mm1115 mm
Width
707 mm650 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10-
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm7.47 PS
Stroke
63.1 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm8.4 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
10:1-
Displacement
124 cc109.7 cc
Clutch
Automatic (V-matic)Automatic
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI EngineSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
50 mm53.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Under boneHigh Rigidity Underbone Type
Rear Suspension
3 Step Adjustable, Spring Loaded Hydraulic Type3 step adjustable type coil spring with hydraulic damper
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic hydraulic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Seat Opening Switch
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
Yes-
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Real Time Mileage Indicator
Yes-
External Fuel Filling
Yes-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Seat Length ( 708 mm ),eSP Technology, Glove BoxEconometer Parking Brake
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesAnalogue
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah4 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Distance to Empty Indicator
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,97985,313
Ex-Showroom Price
75,85973,340
RTO
6,0685,867
Insurance
6,0526,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8911,833
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

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