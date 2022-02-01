In 2026 Honda Grazia or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Grazia vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Jupiter [2013-2024]
|Brand
|Honda
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 73,340
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|109.7 cc
|Power
|8.25 PS PS
|7.88 PS PS