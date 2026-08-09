In 2026 Honda Grazia or Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V Price starts at Rs. 0.55 Lakhs (last recorded price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Tunwal offers the Sports 63 Alpha 48V in 1 colour. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Sports 63 Alpha 48V has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge.
Grazia vs Sports 63 Alpha 48V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Sports 63 alpha 48v
|Brand
|Honda
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 0.55 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|55-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-