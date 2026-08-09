In 2026 Honda Grazia or Tunwal Sport 63 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Price starts at Rs. 49,990 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Tunwal offers the Sport 63 in 1 colour. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Sport 63 has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge.
Grazia vs Sport 63 Comparison