In 2026 Honda Grazia or Tunwal Mini Lithino choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Mini Lithino Price starts at Rs. 54,990 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Mini Lithino has a range of up to 50-65 km/charge.
Grazia vs Mini Lithino Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Mini lithino
|Brand
|Honda
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 54,990
|Range
|-
|50-65 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.25 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hour