In 2026 Honda Grazia or Tunwal Lithino Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Lithino Li Price starts at Rs. 74,990 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Lithino Li has a range of up to 100-110 km/charge.
Grazia vs Lithino Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Lithino li
|Brand
|Honda
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 74,990
|Range
|-
|100-110 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.58 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours (100%)