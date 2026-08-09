In 2026 Honda Grazia or Tunwal Lithino 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Lithino 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 71,990 (last recorded price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Lithino 2.0 has a range of up to 70-85 km/charge.
Grazia vs Lithino 2.0 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Lithino 2.0
|Brand
|Honda
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 71,990
|Range
|-
|70-85 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.56 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-7 Hrs.