In 2026 Honda Grazia or Tunwal Elektrika 60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Elektrika 60 Price starts at Rs. 0.65 Lakhs (last recorded price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Tunwal offers the Elektrika 60 in 1 colour. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Elektrika 60 has a range of up to 70-120 km/charge.
Grazia vs Elektrika 60 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Elektrika 60
|Brand
|Honda
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 0.65 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|70-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-