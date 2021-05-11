HT Auto
In 2024 Honda Grazia or Trinity Motors Saathi choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Saathi Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm PS & 8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Saathi has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Grazia vs Saathi Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Grazia Saathi
BrandHondaTrinity Motors
Price₹ 60,539₹ 85,999
Range-75 km/charge
Mileage50.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

Grazia
Honda Grazia
Drum
₹60,539*
*Ex-showroom price
Saathi
Trinity Motors Saathi
Gold
₹85,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm-
Stroke
63.1 mm-
Max Torque
10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Compression Ratio
10:1-
Displacement
124 cc-
Clutch
Automatic (V-matic)-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
50 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10-
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L-
Ground Clearance
171 mm-
Length
1829 mm-
Wheelbase
1260 mm-
Kerb Weight
108 kg-
Height
1167 mm-
Width
707 mm-
Chassis
Under bone-
Rear Suspension
3 Step Adjustable, Spring Loaded Hydraulic Type-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Seat Opening Switch
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Real Time Mileage Indicator
Yes-
External Fuel Filling
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Seat Length ( 708 mm ),eSP Technology, Glove Box-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah48 V/30 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Distance to Empty Indicator
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,97989,860
Ex-Showroom Price
75,85985,999
RTO
6,0680
Insurance
6,0523,861
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8911,931

