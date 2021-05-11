In 2024 Honda Grazia or Trinity Motors Saathi choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Saathi Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm PS & 8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Saathi has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Grazia vs Saathi Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Saathi
|Brand
|Honda
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 85,999
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.