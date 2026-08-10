In 2026 Honda Grazia or Trinity Motors Rafiki choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (last recorded price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Rafiki has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Grazia vs Rafiki Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Rafiki
|Brand
|Honda
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 69,999
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.