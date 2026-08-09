In 2026 Honda Grazia or Toutche Electric Heileo M200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Toutche Electric Heileo M200 Price starts at Rs. 62,990 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Toutche Electric offers the Heileo M200 in 1 colour. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Heileo M200 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge.
Grazia vs Heileo M200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Heileo m200
|Brand
|Honda
|Toutche Electric
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 62,990
|Range
|-
|60-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|0.35 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours