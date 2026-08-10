In 2026 Honda Grazia or Techo Electra Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Techo Electra Neo Price starts at Rs. 41,557 (last recorded price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Techo Electra offers the Neo in 4 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Neo has a range of up to 55 - 60 km/charge.
Grazia vs Neo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Neo
|Brand
|Honda
|Techo Electra
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 41,557
|Range
|-
|55 - 60 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-