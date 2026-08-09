In 2026 Honda Grazia or SVITCH XE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the SVITCH XE Price starts at Rs. 82,250 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. SVITCH offers the XE in 5 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. XE has a range of up to 50-80 km/charge.
Grazia vs XE Comparison