In 2026 Honda Grazia or SVITCH MXE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the SVITCH MXE Price starts at Rs. 66,500 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. SVITCH offers the MXE in 2 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. MXE has a range of up to 30-35 km/charge.
Grazia vs MXE Comparison