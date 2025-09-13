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Honda Grazia vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2026 Honda Grazia or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Grazia vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Grazia Avenis
BrandHondaSuzuki
Price₹ 60,539₹ 83,793
Mileage50.0 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc124 cc
Power8.25 PS PS8.7 PS PS

Filters
Grazia
Honda Grazia
Drum
₹60,539*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Standard Edition
₹83,793*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Grazia Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L5.2 L
Ground Clearance
171 mm160 mm
Length
1829 mm1895 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg106 kg
Height
1167 mm1175 mm
Width
707 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm Rear :-254 mm inch
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Power
8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Compression Ratio
10:1-
Displacement
124 cc124.3 cc
Clutch
Automatic (V-matic)-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine4 - Stroke, 1 - Cylinder, Air Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm52.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Under bone-
Rear Suspension
3 Step Adjustable, Spring Loaded Hydraulic TypeSwing Arm
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Seat Opening Switch
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Real Time Mileage Indicator
Yes-
External Fuel Filling
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Seat Length ( 708 mm ),eSP Technology, Glove Box-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah12V / 4 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Distance to Empty Indicator
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,9791,00,146
Ex-Showroom Price
75,85983,793
RTO
6,0689,503
Insurance
6,0526,850
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8912,152

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