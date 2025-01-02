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Honda Grazia vs Suzuki Access 125

In 2026 Honda Grazia or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Grazia vs Access 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Grazia Access 125
BrandHondaSuzuki
Price₹ 60,539₹ 77,684
Mileage50.0 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc124 cc
Power8.25 PS PS8.42 PS PS

Filters
Grazia
Honda Grazia
Drum
₹60,539*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
STD
₹77,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Grazia Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Speedometer View
Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
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Front Tyre View
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Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.3 L5.3 L
Ground Clearance
171 mm160 mm
Length
1829 mm1835 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg106 kg
Height
1167 mm1155 mm
Width
707 mm680 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyCast
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm8.42 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm10.2 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10:1-
Displacement
124 cc124 cc
Clutch
Automatic (V-matic)-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm52.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Under bone-
Rear Suspension
3 Step Adjustable, Spring Loaded Hydraulic TypeSwing Arm
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Seat Opening Switch
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Real Time Mileage Indicator
Yes-
External Fuel Filling
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Seat Length ( 708 mm ),eSP Technology, Glove Box-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah12V / 4Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Distance to Empty Indicator
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,97993,375
Ex-Showroom Price
75,85977,284
RTO
6,0689,752
Insurance
6,0526,339
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8912,006

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