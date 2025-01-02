In 2026 Honda Grazia or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Grazia vs Access 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Access 125
|Brand
|Honda
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 77,684
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|8.25 PS PS
|8.42 PS PS