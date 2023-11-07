In 2023 Honda Grazia or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Honda Grazia or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs 60,539 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs 79,899 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm & 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less