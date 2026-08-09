In 2026 Honda Grazia or SUPER ECO T1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the SUPER ECO T1 Price starts at Rs. 56,772 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. SUPER ECO offers the T1 in 1 colour. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. T1 has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Grazia vs T1 Comparison