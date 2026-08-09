In 2026 Honda Grazia or SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 Price starts at Rs. 62,652 (last recorded price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco SE 2 in 1 colour. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Super Eco SE 2 has a range of up to 70 -80 km/charge.
Grazia vs Super Eco SE 2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Super eco se 2
|Brand
|Honda
|SUPER ECO
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 62,652
|Range
|-
|70 -80 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-