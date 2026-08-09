In 2026 Honda Grazia or Stella Automobili SA 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. SA 1000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Grazia vs SA 1000 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Sa 1000
|Brand
|Honda
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 46,000
|Range
|-
|60-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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