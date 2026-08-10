In 2026 Honda Grazia or Seeka SFlash250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Seeka SFlash250 Price starts at Rs. 71,911 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. SFlash250 has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Grazia vs SFlash250 Comparison