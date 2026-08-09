In 2026 Honda Grazia or Raftaar Galaxy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Raftaar Galaxy Price starts at Rs. 51,900 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Raftaar offers the Galaxy in 4 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Galaxy has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Grazia vs Galaxy Comparison