In 2026 Honda Grazia or PURE EV ETrance Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Neo Price starts at Rs. 79,699 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. On the other hand, ETrance Neo engine makes power & torque 2200 W W & 30 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. PURE EV offers the ETrance Neo in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ETrance Neo has a range of up to 85-171 km/charge.
Grazia vs ETrance Neo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Etrance neo
|Brand
|Honda
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 79,699
|Range
|-
|85-171 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.8 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours