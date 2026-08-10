In 2026 Honda Grazia or PURE EV ETrance choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Price starts at Rs. 51,999 (last recorded price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. On the other hand, ETrance engine makes power & torque 1000 W & 60 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ETrance has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
Grazia vs ETrance Comparison