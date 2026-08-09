In 2026 Honda Grazia or Okinawa Ridge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Okinawa Ridge Price starts at Rs. 70,096 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Okinawa offers the Ridge in 2 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Ridge has a range of up to 84 km/charge.
Grazia vs Ridge Comparison