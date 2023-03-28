In 2026 Honda Grazia or Okinawa PraisePro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Okinawa PraisePro Price starts at Rs. 84,443 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Okinawa offers the PraisePro in 3 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. PraisePro has a range of up to 81 km/charge.
Grazia vs PraisePro Comparison