In 2026 Honda Grazia or Okinawa Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Okinawa Lite Price starts at Rs. 69,093 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Okinawa offers the Lite in 5 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Lite has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
Grazia vs Lite Comparison