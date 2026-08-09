In 2026 Honda Grazia or Okaya EV Freedum choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Okaya EV Freedum Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Freedum has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge.
Grazia vs Freedum Comparison