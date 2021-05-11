Saved Articles



Honda Grazia vs Okaya EV ClassIQ

In 2023 Honda Grazia or Okaya EV ClassIQ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
Grazia
Honda Grazia
Drum
₹60,539*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
ClassIQ
Okaya EV ClassIQ
150+
₹74,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm-
Stroke
63.1 mm-
Max Torque
10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
10:1-
Displacement
124 cc-
Clutch
Automatic (V-matic)-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6BS6
Bore
50 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,97982,542
Ex-Showroom Price
75,85974,500
RTO
6,0680
Insurance
6,0524,502
Accessories Charges
03,540
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8911,774

