In 2026 Honda Grazia or Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. On the other hand, Hawk engine makes power & torque 1800 W & 44 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge.
Grazia vs Hawk Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Hawk
|Brand
|Honda
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|-
|70-170 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|28 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-