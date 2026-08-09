In 2026 Honda Grazia or Odysse Electric E2Go choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric E2Go Price starts at Rs. 71,100 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Odysse Electric offers the E2Go in 2 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. E2Go has a range of up to 60-130 km/charge.
Grazia vs E2Go Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|E2go
|Brand
|Honda
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 71,100
|Range
|-
|60-130 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.68 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours